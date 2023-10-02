Proposal for new hospital in Chautauqua County has been stagnant since 2017

CBC

Chris Brake of Pasadena has been the sole caregiver for his son Aaron for over a year. They're best friends, he says. (Submitted by Chris Brake)A single father in Pasadena is struggling to care for his autistic son while his own mental health is deteriorating — and with no relief on the horizon.Chris Brake has been the sole caregiver for his son for over a year. His son Aaron is 17 and has autism with high-support needs. When Brake separated from his ex-wife last year, he thought he'd be able to