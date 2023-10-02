Proposal for new hospital in Chautauqua County has been stagnant since 2017
Health care workers will hold a rally on Thursday to urge NYS to take action on the proposal for a new hospital in Chautauqua County that has been stagnant since 2017.
TORONTO — Ontario has granted its pharmacists more prescribing powers. The provincial government announced Sunday it was adding six conditions to the list of those that pharmacists can diagnose and treat, effective immediately, bringing the total to 19. "Pharmacist prescribing has been a huge success in our province. In less than one year, Ontario has become one of the leading jurisdictions in all of Canada in providing health care services through pharmacies," Health Minister Sylvia Jones said
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
The ABC host cut off the South Carolina congresswoman after she claimed abortions are happening at nine months The post ‘The View’ Becomes Nearly Unintelligible When Whoopi Gets in Heated Abortion Rights Argument With Nancy Mace appeared first on TheWrap.
Kate Moss attended a Clooney Foundation event in a naked dress, flaunting her epic abs, butt, and legs while freeing the nipple. She does yoga and Pilates.
There are ways to reduce your chances of coming home from vacation with a terrible cold, digestive issues or other health problems.
Chris Brake of Pasadena has been the sole caregiver for his son Aaron for over a year. They're best friends, he says. (Submitted by Chris Brake)A single father in Pasadena is struggling to care for his autistic son while his own mental health is deteriorating — and with no relief on the horizon.Chris Brake has been the sole caregiver for his son for over a year. His son Aaron is 17 and has autism with high-support needs. When Brake separated from his ex-wife last year, he thought he'd be able to
"There is a condescension. There is stigma," the media mogul said
Costco members will now have access to a selection of healthcare options across all 50 states
If you want to stay healthy this fall and winter, avoid these habits at all costs.
Think twice before you reach for the pre-cut fruit.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials plan to endorse a common antibiotic as a morning-after pill that gay and bisexual men can use to try to avoid some increasingly common sexually transmitted diseases. The proposed CDC guideline was released Monday, and officials will move to finalize it after a 45-day public comment period. With STD rates rising to record levels, “more tools are desperately needed,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The proposal comes
Alberta doctors are again raising concerns about access to family physicians throughout the province.According to data from Alberta's Find a Doctor website — which is managed by Alberta's Primary Care Networks (PCNs) — the number of family physicians accepting new patients via the website from 2020 to 2023 decreased by 79 per cent.Across Alberta, there were 887 family doctors on the website who were accepting new patients in 2020. Now, as of September 2023, there are only 190.In a Sept. 25 threa
Police in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne, Que., are investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old woman that occurred inside a seniors' residence.Two people, the woman and an 81-year-old man, were found unconscious on Saturday evening inside a room at the Ressource de Lanaudière, a residence for seniors who have light or moderate loss of autonomy that is overseen by the regional health board.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described her death as a homicide in a media release
WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor and disability rights advocate Selma Blair on Monday helped President Joe Biden mark the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.” Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, walked together with Biden to a ceremony on the White House's south lawn with her cane and her service dog, an English Labrador n
Find out how to maximise your protein intake with a sample menu from Dr Clare Bailey
Most of us love dining out to share a special chef-cooked meal with our loved ones, but this tip could change the way you book at your favorite restaurants.
Save yourself the cost and trouble of picking up supplement bottles and let your mushrooms soak in the sun for a boost of vitamin D. See what to do.
The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded Monday to two scientists whose work led to the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. As countries prepared to roll out those shots, The Associated Press took a look at how the vaccines were developed so quickly. Below follows the original story, first published on Dec. 7, 2020. ___ How could scientists race out COVID-19 vaccines so fast without cutting corners? A head start helped -- over a decade of behind-the-scenes research that had new vaccine technology poi
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Eli Lilly's drug to treat a type of skin disease due to certain findings during an inspection of a contract manufacturer, the drugmaker said on Monday. The company said the agency did not raise concerns about the clinical trial data, safety or label for lebrikizumab, a monoclonal antibody for treatment of atopic dermatitis, or eczema.
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in one Pakistan province are turning to a controversial new tactic in the decades-long initiative to wipe out polio: prison. Last month, the government in Sindh introduced a bill that would imprison parents for up to one month if they fail to get their children immunized against polio or eight other common diseases. Experts at the World Health Organization and elsewhere worry the unusual strategy could further undermine trust in the polio vaccines, particular