A prophecy fulfilled: French actor Tahar Rahim on his ascent at Cannes

French actor Tahar Rahim took his first steps on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 for Jacques Audiard's "A Prophet", a film that would catapult him to critical acclaim. Since then, he's built up a string of impressive roles both in France and further afield. Rahim returns to the Riviera this year as a jury member. He sat down with FRANCE 24 to tell us about playing a Guantanamo detainee in his latest film "The Mauritanian", alongside Jodie Foster.