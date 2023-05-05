Property insurance crisis
Bullish Canadian dollar bets have been raised despite an expected global economic slowdown that could cloud the near-term outlook, with analysts in a Reuters poll saying the currency's current level doesn't reflect its fair value. The median forecast of nearly 40 currency analysts was for the loonie to strengthen to 1.345 per U.S. dollar in three months compared to 1.350 in last month's forecast. Measures of fair value include purchasing power parity (PPP) - the exchange rate that equalises the purchasing power of separate currencies.
The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
First Horizon and TD said in a statement they had mutually decided to end the deal because there was no clarity on when they would get regulatory approvals. TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, in addition to a $25 million fee reimbursement. TD's biggest deal to date, which it launched more than a year ago, had faced months of regulatory uncertainty and Canada's No. 2 lender came under pressure from some investors to scrap the purchase after the U.S. regional banking crisis.
Canada's largest grocer says its product costs have risen by nearly $1 billion so far this year — double the historic norm — as it continues to see "outsized" price increases from big multinational food brands. But the head of one of Canada's biggest food supplier industry groups says manufacturing costs are continuing to rise, and the opportunity to make a fair margin "should not be only in the domain of the retailers." Michael Graydon, CEO of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada, said on
Canadian inflation risks getting stuck significantly above the Bank of Canada's 2% target, and if that happens the central bank is ready to hike interest rates further, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday. Last month the Bank of Canada left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50%, but said rates may need to stay high for a while because of wage pressure in a tight labor market and sticky services prices. The bank's baseline scenario sees the labor market softening as growth slows, easing wage pressure and business price-setting behavior, Macklem said.
"We estimate retail investors have now sold more than twice what they acquired during the pandemic," Goldman Sachs said.
The Federal Reserve's latest policy decision on Wednesday could mark the end of its rate hiking campaign, the most aggressive from the central bank since the 1980s.
Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home prices increased in April from March as new listings posted a steep annual decline, adding to evidence that the housing market has turned a corner after being buffeted by sharply higher borrowing costs. The average price of a GTA home rose to C$1.153 million ($846,425) in April, up 4% from March, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data showed on Wednesday. "Many buyers have come to terms with higher borrowing costs and are taking advantage of lower selling prices compared to this time last year," TRREB President Paul Baron said in a statement.
The economic landscape has been quite uncertain in the past few months, with soaring interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions. And now, turmoil in the banking sector is also rattling...
