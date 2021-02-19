Proper Gnar: The first Black-woman-owned skateboard company
Proper Gnar Owner Latosha Stone joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss her business, and how its faring amid COVID-19.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays. Guerrero spent a lot of his time shedding weight, certainly looking fit and fit and trim in pictures posted on his Instagram account. The 21-year-old has reportedly dropped 40 pounds from last season. That certainly bodes well for the Blue Jays, who have pitchers and catchers arriving at camp this week. The team's first full-squad workout is set for Monday. "It's incredible to see the smile on his face, the shape he's in, how his routine has developed and how it's become his own," Atkins said of Guerrero on Friday during a Zoom call with reporters. "Every day this off-season he's got better, he looks great, he's in a really good position. "I'm really excited to see how that's going to impact every aspect of his game this year." The six-foot-two Guerrero, whose weight is listed at 250 pounds, had nine home runs and 33 runs batted in last year while appearing in all 60 of Toronto's games. The Jays posted a 32-28 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to secure the eighth and final spot in the expanded American League playoffs before losing to Tampa Bay. Guerrero Jr., the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, made his much-anticipated major-league debut in 2019, hitting .272 with 15 homers and 69 RBIs in 123 games. He was sixth in voting for the American League's rookie of the year award. "Vladdy is special," Atkins said. "What he's able to do with his athleticism when he's maximizing it and his swing are really fun to watch." Atkins can see Guerrero's off-season work paying off in 2021. "If you think about the reps it takes and how many swings they (hitters) will take before they get into a batter's box . . . so much of it is about the athleticism that you can repeat," he said. "So the better shape you're in, the more repeatable things are going to be because you're able to repeat them more in your practice. "Hitting is in some ways, and I think, is harder to evaluate, assess and project and predict or study than pitching because it's so dynamic and you don't know what the hitter's thinking. You always know what they (pitchers) were trying to do, based on the outcome, where the catcher is set up . . . but with a hitter you don't." The expectation is Guerrero will see time at third base during spring training. He was used exclusively at first and as a designated hitter last year. As well, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who played left field in 2020, will get reps at first and third. Atkins said spring training is an ideal time for players to get time playing different positions. "I think we have to envision all of those things and think about all of those potential scenarios that could occur," Atkins said. "In an ideal world we don't need to see that for an extended period of time because that means everyone is healthy, everyone is playing the positions they're accustomed to. "But what we don't want to do is not think about that early in spring training, not use this time to give guys exposure to different positions so in the event we do have injuries . . . and really wanting ways to get different bats into the lineup this is the time to work on that, to give different players exposure to different positions." Atkins added it also gives manager Charlie Montoyo more options during games. "It also creates different late-game decision-making opportunities for Charlie as he thinks about pinch-running, pinch-hitting and what that means for re-positioning and realigning our defence," Atkins said. The Blue Jays' first exhibition contest is Feb. 28 in Tampa against the New York Yankees. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.19, 2021. The Canadian Press
The Cincinnati Reds will go into the 2021 season without two of last year’s most important pitchers — National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and closer Raisel Iglesias. How manager David Bell will work around those blockbuster departures is the overriding question as his pitchers begin throwing this week during spring training. Without major off-season additions, the cost-conscious Reds are going to have to count on getting more out of some of the guys who have been around a while. Bell is fine with that. Enthusiastic, even. “We see our rotation as a strength,” he said. “Obviously we lost Trevor, and we all know what a significant loss that is, but to be able to say our rotation is still a strength is pretty impressive, with the depth that we have.” At the front of the Cincinnati staff will be some familiar names: 2020 opening-day starter Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.70 ERA) and Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.21), who started the opener in 2019. With Anthony DeSclafani also moving on, Tyler Mahle (2-2, 3.59) and Wade Miley (0-3, 5.65) are expected to line up behind them. Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 4.28) — a reliever in recent years who was effective as a spot starter at the end of last season — will get a chance to break into the rotation, Bell said. Right-hander Tejay Antone (2.80, 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings) was too good last year to not get a look as a potential starter. “I prepared as a starter,” Antone said this week. “There's an opportunity for me to have that job, and I'm going to do my best to take it.” Bell said he anticipates going with a starting staff of five instead of moving to six, as is the trend with some MLB teams. “Even if we go into the season with a five-man rotation, we have guys that can step in, guys that can pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen," Bell said. "So we're in a good situation with our rotation, and the more we can build guys up, the more options we'll have as we get closer to the season.” Traded to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal in midseason 2019, Bauer was terrific in the pandemic-shortened season, parlaying a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings into a three-year, $102 million contract with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds traded Iglesias and his $9 million salary to the Los Angeles Angels for Noe Ramirez, who will compete for a role in the bullpen. A couple of players who emerged as key contributors in last season's bullpen, Lucas Sims and Amir Garrett, have made it clear they covet the closer's job, which is open for the first time since Iglesias established himself there in 2016. Right-hander Sims finished with a 2.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. Left-hander Garrett's ERA was identical, and he struck out 26 in 18 1/3 innings. “You want to be the guy,” said Sims, who was hampered by an off-season elbow issue but doesn't expect it to delay his development this spring. “You know, if you’re in the rotation, you want to be an ace. And if you’re in the bullpen, you want to be that back end to lock it down. I saw (Iglesias leaving) as an opportunity to go out there and do what I'm capable of and trying to grab that." Said Garrett: “You guys know where I want to be, (Bell) knows where I want to be, the front office knows where I want to be. All that will work out later in the spring.” The wild card might be 34-year-old Sean Doolittle, the former Washington Nationals closer signed by the Reds to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to add some experience and another lefty to the back end of the bullpen. After a disappointing 2020 season, Doolittle will get a chance to regain the form he had with the Nationals from 2017 to 2019, when he had 75 saves. Position players report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, on Sunday, with the first full team workout Monday. The Reds open the regular season April 1 against St. Louis. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona recently underwent surgery for a staph infection in his left big toe and will be on crutches for several weeks in training camp. Francona, who missed most of last season with health issues, said Friday that he was being treated for gout this winter when doctors discovered the infection, which was removed. He spent 10 days in the Cleveland Clinic before returning to Arizona. “I still have my toe,” Francona said on a Zoom call. "They just went in and took out some of the bone that was infected and they replaced that with some cement. I guess the cement oozes like antibiotics and I’m also getting the IV antibiotics. “After another three weeks, I think it’s March 7, I’ll be done with the antibiotics, I’ll be able to start getting off of the crutches a little bit and then they’ll see how I’m doing as far as, did the staph go away completely, and they’ll look at it again.” The 61-year-old is getting the antibiotics through an IV in his right arm and his foot remains in an immobilizing boot. A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona was sidelined for the majority of the COVID-19 shortened season for health reasons. He was hospitalized and underwent several procedures to treat a gastrointestinal issue. Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. served as Cleveland's interim manager and guided the club to a wild-card berth. Francona, who is in his ninth season with the Indians, described his ordeal last season as “awful.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Toronto FC will open the 2021 regular season in Florida due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Tampa has been mentioned as a possible home. The MLS club also has ties to Orlando, having held training camp there in the past. “We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location,” team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press. "Reality is we are preparing to open in Florida as it seems unrealistic we’ll be able to host at home in April. If the government opens things up for us we would immediately pivot back to BMO (Field) but for now we’re preparing to start down south." The regular season is scheduled to kick off April 17. TFC won't be the only Toronto team in Florida. The Raptors are set to play the entire NBA season in Tampa while the Blue Jays announced this week they will play their first two homestands of the season in their spring-training home of Dunedin, just west of Tampa. The Jays will review the situation after that, with a return to Buffalo, N.Y. (where they played most of their home games in 2020) a possible next step if coming back to Toronto remains out of the question. TFC opened camp under the bubble Wednesday at its north Toronto training centre. The league granted TFC permission to start early to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Hamilton's Forge FC, a matchup whose date has yet to be announced. The winner will advance to play Mexico's Club Leon on April 7 in the first leg of a round-of-16 series in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, CONCACAF's flagship club competition. TFC played just four games at BMO Field last year, finishing out the season in East Hartford, Conn. Pandemic-related border restrictions also forced Vancouver and Montreal to move, to Portland and Harrison, N.J, respectively. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo's salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17. His decision was confirmed by the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. Milano is projected to be among the top linebackers available on the market, and the Bills are currently estimated to have only $3 million available under a salary cap that is dropping due to revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic. The league this week informed teams the cap minimum will be $180 million, which is down from $198 million from last season. The Bills are already expected to create more space by cutting or restructuring existing salaries in order to address other more affordable needs, such as offensive line. The team also needs to free future salary cap space to re-sign quarterback Josh Allen, who is coming off a breakout season and entering the final year of his rookie contract. General manager Brandon Beane last month raised the prospect of not being able to afford re-signing Milano. “Listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here,” Beane said. “But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.” Buffalo is coming off a 13-3 finish in which it won its first AFC East Division title in 25 years, and reached the conference championship for the first time since 1994. The 26-year-old Milano was selected by Buffalo in the fifth-round of the 2017 draft and developed into a key contributor when healthy. His versatility at the outside linebacker position to defend against the run and pass made him a valuable three-down player in Buffalo’s defensive system. An assortment of injuries limited him to appearing in just 11 regular-season games and six starts this past year in which Milano still posted career-bests with 3 1/2 sacks and nine quarterback pressures. Including playoffs, the Bills had a 12-1 record with Milano in the lineup last season. In 2018, he was the NFL’s only player with at least 75 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Overall, Milano has five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 55 career games, including 39 starts. A.J. Klein, who has two years left on his contract, would be a candidate to take over the starting job after filling in for Milano this season. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press
Former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan is mourning the loss of his father, Frank, as he announced on Instagram in a heartfelt message Friday morning. The 31-year-old's relationship with his father was well known within NBA circles. According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, DeRozan used to take chartered flights to Los Angeles on off days between games to be able to visit him while he was ill, returning on red-eye flights for games. This happened at several points in time over the course of his nine-year tenure with the Raptors before being traded to the Spurs in 2018 as part of a multi-player deal that included Kawhi Leonard. Even after joining the Spurs, DeRozan continued to take time off to be spend with his dad—who had been suffering from a variety of illnesses, including a kidney condition, according to the San Antonio Express-News. It's unknown whether DeRozan, who is under quarantine in Charlotte due to COVID-19 protocols, will be able to return to Los Angeles to mourn with his family. The Spurs had four positive cases following their win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and have had three games postponed as a result.
