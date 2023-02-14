Propane Delivery Driver Has Cute Bonding Session With Customer's Dog

A propane delivery driver was caught on camera having a sweet bonding session with a customer’s dog while at a house in Holden, Missouri, recently.

Footage filmed by Emily Mallinson shows her dog Rip wagging his tail uncontrollably as he gets pets and affection from his new friend.

“Was working from home and knew the propane guy was there and when I walked by the window and saw him loving on our dog Rip my heart just melted,” Mallinson told Storyful. Credit: Emily Mallinson via Storyful