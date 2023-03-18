Projectiles Fired in Paris as Pension Reform Protests Escalate

Police and protesters clashed in Paris, France, on Saturday, March 18, amid an escalation in protests following the French government’s decision to force through pension reforms without a parliamentary vote.

Local media reported around 4,000 people marched in the French capital on Saturday.

Footage captured by Timothee Forget shows projectiles being fired in the 13th arrondissement on Saturday night. Other protests were held across France, including in Lyon and Nantes.

On Thursday, the French government used a special constitutional power known as Article 49:3 to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64. The controversial reform has prompted nationwide strikes since January. Credit: Timothee Forget via Storyful