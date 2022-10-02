Project Dynamo works to save people from damaged islands

Storyful

Roads remained closed throughout Manatee County due to flooding from Hurricane Ian, the local government said on Saturday, October 1.Rising water from the Myakka River forced the closure of I-75 in both directions for more than 20 miles, the Manatee County administration said on Saturday. Other state routes were closed due to water on over the roadway.Video of the area posted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday showed an aerial view of floodwaters across streets and around homes throughout the Myakka City area in Manatee County, including animals trapped by the water and cars stranded on roads.The sheriff’s office said its aviation unit was working to help ground crews reach residents impacted by the hurricane. Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful