New program would respond to mental health crisis calls in the metro

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Canadian men's soccer team played its part in getting a proposed friendly against Iran nixed, making their feelings felt in an email this week to a senior Canada Soccer official. "We thought it was best that maybe this game would not be played," veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio said Friday after Toronto FC training. "My feeling is that around the (Canada Soccer) federation, it ended up being the same feeling as well. "I don't think that the decision was made based on what we sent