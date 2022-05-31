New program would respond to mental health crisis calls in the metro
LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr
TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1
When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a
DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p
NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor
CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec
CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s
The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap
GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed
CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat
TORONTO — The Canadian men's soccer team played its part in getting a proposed friendly against Iran nixed, making their feelings felt in an email this week to a senior Canada Soccer official. "We thought it was best that maybe this game would not be played," veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio said Friday after Toronto FC training. "My feeling is that around the (Canada Soccer) federation, it ended up being the same feeling as well. "I don't think that the decision was made based on what we sent
It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c
LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press
Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.
In a battle of two expansion franchises, the Montreal Alliance came out on top with a 80-70 comeback win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Montreal. Led by Dominic Green's 20-point second half, Montreal (1-1) worked its way up from a 45-37 halftime deficit to lead 70-61 at the start of the Elam Ending, where they easily closed out the game with Scarborough (0-2) needing 18 points to win. The Alliance were led by Green's 36 points, Kemy Osse's 12 points, and Hernst Laroche's 10 poi
PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.