ATV operators in Inuvik, N.W.T., are being reminded to comply with safety regulations after the town and local RCMP issued a public safety notice this week.The notice, issued Wednesday, said local residents "have expressed an increasing number of concerns about the operation of ATVs in the area."Mayor Clarence Wood said the notice is about keeping the community aware of all the rules that come with operating an ATV in town. "To me and the rest of the town, it's a matter of safety," said Wood."We