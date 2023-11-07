New program offers housing to low-income students at Coppin State University
Students at Coppin State University will now be offered an opportunity at little costs. On Tuesday the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and Coppin launched the Student Housing Initiative, a program that provides low-income students with vouchers to live in tenant-based housing. The initiative is an investment by the HABC, valued around $600,000 over four years. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/new-program-offers-housing-to-low-income-students-at-coppin-state-university