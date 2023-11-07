New program offers housing to low-income students at Coppin State University

CBC

Peter Nygard must be acquitted of all charges at his sexual assault trial because the prosecution's case against the one-time Canadian fashion mogul is based on evidence that's untrustworthy and defies "common sense," his defence lawyer argued in court on Tuesday.In his closing submission, Brian Greenspan told the jury that they need to carefully consider the totality of the evidence presented by the Crown and reflect on the "fatal flaws and lack of testimonial trustworthiness" of the five compl