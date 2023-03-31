Program helps pregnant women prevent heart disease

CBC

If you bought a salad bowl for lunch in a compostable cardboard container, that greener choice may have come with a dash of "forever chemicals" called PFAS — and so do other kinds of paper food packaging in Canada, a new study suggests. Should you worry? Here's a closer look at what those chemicals are, what food packaging they're found in most and what the findings of the study mean. What are 'forever chemicals'? PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of more than 9,000 human-ma