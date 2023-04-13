Program helping recovering veterans in Michigan at risk of closing
Emmanuel House, one of Michigan's leading recovery programs helping homeless veterans, is at risk of shutting down. That's because the VA recently cut its funding leaving the organization with a $40,000 deficit according to Emmanuel House's founder Reverend Timothy Thompson. Reverend Thompson started the program out of his home back in 1997. It has now serviced more than 4,000 people struggling with a variety of mental health issues.