Procession Preceding Queen's Coffin Zooms Through West London

The procession preceding the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II was seen traveling quickly through west London to Windsor on Monday, September 19.

Footage recorded by Ed Owen shows the procession “flash” by on Great West Road in Chiswick, west London on Monday afternoon. Owen wrote that the motorcade “reminded me of seeing a stage of the Tour de France a few years ago.”

The hearse carrying the queen will be brought to Windsor, where the late queen will be buried. Credit: Ed Owen via Storyful