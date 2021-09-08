Procession for Max Soviak tooday
On Wednesday, the body of United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights will arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees on Tuesday night.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the US Open Tuesday, earning a spot in the semifinals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
The GM seat in Ottawa isn't Pierre McGuire's just yet.
Canada will be without Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies for Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador.
Derek Jeter, Rockies legend Larry Walker and the late labor pioneer Marvin Miller are among the class finally being inducted into Cooperstown on Wednesday.
NHL goaltender Anders Nilsson shared details of the horrible concussion symptoms that forced him to hang up the pads last month.
The Raptors gave Lowry the choice of picking where he wanted to go at the trade deadline. He decided to stay put.
You may have the opportunity to play Bishop Sycamore in your own Yahoo Fantasy league.
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray has earned a Player of the Week nod after another dominant stretch.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with the KHL's Spartak Moscow
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Just about every year, an NFL coach gets fired during the season.
A penchant for discipline and a dash of gallows humour have been key in Tim Mayza's success for the Blue Jays.
Paul Pierce was sick of talking about LeBron James.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
There's a quarterback youth movement that has hit the NFL. With five QBs drafted in the first round for the second time in the past four seasons, the NFL has a staggering number of young quarterbacks led by the three projected rookie starters: Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Zach Wilson for the Jets and Mac Jones in New England. This will be the second season since the merger when more than two rookie QBs start in Week 1, following the 2012 class that had Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan T
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is unbeaten in season openers, and most of them weren’t even close. He never lost the first game of any season as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or Ohio State. He built a 17-0 mark in openers between 2001 and 2018 — he didn’t coach in 2011 — and had several impressive victories along the way. His next one could be a bigger challenge. Meyer’s NFL debut comes at Houston on Sunday. His Jacksonville Jaguars are 2 1/2-point road favorites, according t
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ COOPERSTOWN CALLING Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame, a year after the induction ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The four were chosen last year — no new members have been picked since then. “As strange as this sounds or may sound, I’m trying not to think about it,” the 47-year-old Jeter, the former Yankees star and now an owner and CEO of
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees 5-1 on Tuesday night after New York ace Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury. Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead. After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge deflected off his glove, Cole motioned to the dugout and was checked