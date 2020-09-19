Procession Held For Firefighter Who Died Battling El Dorado Fire

The United States Forest Department honored a firefighter that died in California’s El Dorado Fire with a procession of the body on September 18. The firefighter died on September 17.

Footage uploaded to Instagram shows a long caravan of vehicles.

The Orange County Fire Authority wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters of the fallen firefighter. Orange County Fire Authority Firefighters had the honor of saluting this hero as his body was taken from the El Dorado Fire.”

According to the USDA Forest Service, the name of the deceased firefighter will be withheld until next of kin can be notified. As of September 18, the cause of death has not been reported. Credit: Orange County Fire Authority via Storyful