Proceeds from Roast and Ride to benefit foundation for fallen Marine

The Canadian Press

Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms with the New York Islanders on an eight-year extension, a move that keeps the franchise's top forward under contract for the balance of his prime. The deal is worth $73.2 million with an annual salary cap hit of $9.15 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms. Barzal has led the team in scoring, or been tied for the lead, every