Pro-Trump Crowd Calls for All Votes to be Counted Outside Maricopa County Election Center

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Maricopa County election center in Phoenix, Arizona, late on November 4 demanding all votes be counted in the US election.

Local media reported at least 200 people were outside the building waving pro-Trump flags and chanting “shame on Fox” in reference to the network’s Election Night call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

State election officials were forced to quash claims of voter suppression in the county after claims spread on social media that the use of Sharpies – a brand name for markers – invalidated votes. The Maricopa County Elections Department posted to Twitter that the use of the markers was a valid vote. Credit: ballharderryday via Storyful