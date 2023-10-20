Pro-Palestinian Protesters Demonstrate in Aden

Pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of Aden, Yemen, for a demonstration in support of Gaza on Friday, October 20.

This footage, posted to Instagram by user @sosoaldalai, shows protesters crowding in the streets and on top of a structure, some of them waving Palestinian flags.

The protest in Aden took place in the Khormaksar district, according to local news reports. Massive protests also took place in the capital city of Sana’a, reports said. Credit: @sosoaldalai via Storyful