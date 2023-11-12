Pro-Palestinian group calls for ceasefire, marches in Boston, Cambridge
The group marched through the streets of Boston and Cambridge, advocating for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.
Suspected saboteurs have blown up a railway line in central Russia, derailing a freight train and triggering a police manhunt.
The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Saturday his fighters have introduced new weapons, including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that they will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s wide offensive on the Gaza Strip but doesn’t do so. Nasrallah’s comments came as the situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate.
More than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left, conservatives and centrists of President Emmanuel Macron's party as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march in the French capital amid tight security.
Palestinian officials say thousands of civilians have taken refuge at a hospital, but Israeli officials say Hamas leaders are among them.
When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented the civilian death toll in Gaza on Friday, it marked a subtle but notable shift in US language toward the Israeli government.
Heavy losses have forced the Russian occupiers to halve the number of attacks near Avdiivka and regroup to prepare for a new offensive, Tavria Defense Forces spokesman, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, said on national television on Nov. 12.
Spillover from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has made Russian society far more insecure, researchers found.
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two more major hospitals in Gaza closed to new patients on Sunday, with staff saying that Israeli bombardment plus lack of fuel and medicine meant more babies and others could die. Hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces and barely able to care for those inside, medical staff said. Israel says it is homing in on Hamas militants in the area and the hospitals should be evacuated.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel's battle to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas militants will continue with "full force." A cease-fire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released, Netanyahu said in a televised address. The Israeli leader also insisted that after the war, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control.
A military spokesman said Russian attacks on the shattered eastern town of Avdiivka had eased in the past day, but were likely to intensify in the coming days. And Ukrainian military intelligence said an explosion killed at least three Russian servicemen in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol, which it described as an "act of revenge" by resistance groups. Zelenskiy issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinan protesters snarled Manhattan traffic and curtailed people’s access to Grand Central Terminal as they demonstrated in New York City on Friday night, in part demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the coastal enclave. Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza, after its shock Oct. 7 cross-border assault and has launched a full-scale invasion of the territory. However, it has not spelt out who should rule the enclave once the conflict is over, saying only that Israel would maintain overall security.
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed caution about reports of a possible release of hostages held by Hamas, saying "there is nothing substantial right now on the table" though "we are using all tools possible."
Attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sunday wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel's military and rescue services said. The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast’s latest war. The assault was the most serious incident involving civilians along the Lebanon-Israel border since an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Nov. 5 killed a woman and three children.
Today, on one of the most sacred days in our nation's calendar, the streets of our capital city were marred in two different ways. A crowd of opportunistic far-Right thugs clashed with police near the Cenotaph, attacked the authorities in other places, attempted to disrupt the pro-Palestinian march and yelled "England" during the wreath-laying. These and other acts of disruption made a mockery of their claim to be defending the solemn celebration of a hard-won peace. Close to 100 were rightly arrested.
Israeli tanks have surrounded a Gaza hospital, its director told CNN, as strikes reportedly hit the vicinity of other healthcare facilities in the Strip, heightening fears Friday that Israel’s military campaign is further endangering patients and medical staff in the besieged territory.
Police clashed with counter-protestors in London as they descended on the capital on Armistice Day ahead of a pro-Palestinian march.
People fleeing the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City were shot at by surrounding Israeli forces, Doctors Without Borders claimed Saturday. The hospital is near the center of the city, which has reportedly been surrounded by the Israeli military as it continues a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. “At the time of writing, our staff…
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday in Tel Aviv that the international community should focus on limiting the impact of military operations in Gaza on the civilian population. "All states, regardless of where their allegiance is, that are willing to help ensure that human suffering is contained should cooperate, even if they have to put up with opposition," she said at a press conference on the second day of a Middle East trip after meeting her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen. "That's what I proposed in the Gulf, in the West Bank and today in Israel and that's what I will also take to Brussels (European Union foreign ministers)," she said.