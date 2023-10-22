Pro-Palestinian demonstrators across Europe step out in support of ceasefire
Protesters took to the streets of London, Berlin, Rome and the French city of Marseille over the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the safe delivery of aid.
Israel blames Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas Gaza, for the October 7 terror attacks. He had surgery for a brain tumor while in an Israeli prison.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, has updated a web page called Israel-Hamas war (Iran updates) every day since the Oct 7 massacre in the south of Israel.
Robert D. Kaplan said that Gaza's dense population and Hamas' vast underground tunnels will pose more challenges than the Marines faced in Fallujah.
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday that the military said was being used by militants to organise attacks, and Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed. The Israeli air strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel. Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for attacks in recent months.
CNN’s forensic analysis of videos and photos suggests the deadly hospital explosion occurred after a rocket launched from within Gaza broke up midair and partly landed on the medical complex. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
Canadians are applying pressure to the prime minister to issue a response to the blast at the al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, especially after allies Israel and the U.S. held Hamas accountable based on their intelligence.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the international community must avoid an escalation in the war between Israel and Hamas and set a roadmap towards the two states solution. Meloni made the remarks while speaking in Egypt at the Cairo international summit for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people. "Although our starting points are far apart, our interests overlap perfectly: that what is happening in Gaza does not become a much wider conflict, a religious war, a clash of civilisations," Meloni said speaking in Italian.
A Harley Street doctor has been reported to the police after comparing Israel to the Nazis following the Hamas terror attacks of Oct 7.
Israel's past conflicts have rarely resulted in major turmoil for oil markets, JPMorgan wrote.
A Pentagon spokesman insisted the US can supply both Ukraine and Israel, but a NATO official previously said shell supplies are getting low.
Police have been criticised for failing to act as protesters at a rally in London called for “jihad” to “liberate people in the concentration camp called Palestine” Ministers are understood to be “deeply concerned” by the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the incident on Saturday.
The United States proposed on Saturday a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that says Israel has a right to defend itself and demands Iran stop exporting arms to "militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region." The draft text, seen by Reuters, calls for the protection of civilians - including those who are trying to get to safety - notes that states must comply with international law when responding to "terrorist attacks", and urges the "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. It was not immediately clear if or when the United States planned to put the draft resolution to a vote.
US officials reportedly believe Israel would struggle in a two-front war and that both Washington and Tehran could be drawn in.
OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. A statement from Blair says Canada believes the more likely scenario is that the strike was caused by an errant rocket fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza. The pronouncement from Ottawa comes days after the United States said its own review found that Israel was not responsible, with Pre
The Israeli military ramped up its reach, striking targets in Syria, the West Bank and Gaza. Aid trucks arrived in Gaza from Egypt for a second day.
A leading children’s doctor has sparked outrage by implying that Israel’s military response to the Hamas terrorist attacks has been “barbaric” while failing to highlight the plight of child hostages.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s justice minister resigned on Friday over what he described as a “monumental error” after it was discovered that Tunisia was seeking the extradition last year of an Islamic extremist who shot dead two Swedes and wounded a third this week. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said that he and his services had been searching for details to understand how Abdesalem Lassoued had disappeared off the map two years ago after being denied asylum and ordered by Belgian autho
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel early Oct. 7, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction. While plenty of real imagery and accounts of the ensuing carnage have emerged, they have been intermingled with users pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events. Among the fabrications, users have shared false claims that a top Israeli com
Israel's military has warned Gaza residents that they risk being identified as accomplices "in a terrorist organisation" if they do not move south, Palestinians there said, amid growing humanitarian fears with little aid being allowed in. More than a million people lived in the north of the Gaza Strip and hundreds of thousands have gone southwards to cram into temporary refuges despite unremitting air and artillery strikes also hitting the southern areas they have fled to. Some 4,650 Palestinians have been killed in the bombardment according to the Hamas-run health authorities in the enclave, as strikes appeared to intensify, with 266 people killed over 24 hours including 117 children.
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Kh-59 cruise missile and three Shahed drones during an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine on Oct. 21-22.