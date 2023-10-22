Pro-Palestinian demonstrators across Europe step out in support of ceasefire

Reuters

The United States proposed on Saturday a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that says Israel has a right to defend itself and demands Iran stop exporting arms to "militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region." The draft text, seen by Reuters, calls for the protection of civilians - including those who are trying to get to safety - notes that states must comply with international law when responding to "terrorist attacks", and urges the "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. It was not immediately clear if or when the United States planned to put the draft resolution to a vote.