Pro-Palestine supporters march towards Downing Street as thousands gather in London
Pro-Palestine supporters march towards Downing Street as thousands gather in LondonReuters
Pro-Palestine supporters march towards Downing Street as thousands gather in LondonReuters
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre picked up some name recognition south of the border this week after a video of him chomping down on an apple while chiding a local journalist went viral.While the video has attracted both praise and criticism online, ultimately it's a win politically, said Alex Marland, a professor at Acadia University and author of the book Whipped: Party Discipline in Canada."This is worth lots of money in marketing dollars. Because it's earned media. So it's reaching a lot
Brendan McDermid/Reuters The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial threatened to throw the former president in jail—and hit him with a fine—for “blatantly” violating a gag order by refusing to delete a website post attacking court staff.“This court is way beyond the warning stage,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron fumed on Friday. He fined Trump $5,000—the first time the former president has been materially punished by a judge for his repeated, incendiary social media posts—and accepted that
Romeo Beckham shares heartfelt photo following sad news with girlfriend, Mia Regan. See photos.
Indian-born Canadians and their family members are lining up around the clock in Brampton for a chance to get a piece of government ID — one they didn't need until a few weeks ago — that will allow them to travel home.With the upcoming holidays and last month's news that India has indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadians, many are suddenly faced with uncertainty around when they'll next be able to make the trip.That's partly because travellers who would have used a visa are lining up f
The former president's eldest daughter does not want to testify against her father in his ongoing fraud trial in New York. Read her arguments here.
The weapons suggest Hamas terrorists are using explosively formed penetrator IEDs, explosive devices that worried US forces in Iraq.
Republicans in uproar at suggestion to empower temporary speaker until January to allow Jordan more time to convince recalcitrant members
Meryl Streep and the sculptor Don Gummer tied the knot in 1978. They share four children together: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32.
The Georgia Republican called for unity but also rejected a compromise plan to empower a temporary speaker.
The former president has made the pledge before like, A LOT.
"Hundreds of dollars for these things on eBay!"
The late-night host spots an ominous sign for the former president.
The home was in Lakeland, near Tampa and Orlando.
Kyiv said it destroyed tanks and armored vehicles amid what the White House has called Russia's "renewed offensive" in eastern Ukraine.
US troops in the Middle East came under attack from suspected Iran-backed militias on Thursday night in an escalation that threatened to pull global powers into the Gaza conflict.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyFox News was essential to Donald Trump’s success in both of his last presidential runs. Now, as the former president navigates another campaign through a tidal wave of indictments and legal problems, he’s facing a much frostier relationship with the cable giant—and that could be bad news for both of them.In recent months, Trump’s inner circle has become convinced that Fox News is essentially sidelining the former president by restrict
Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor in New Jersey, said he never gave a plea deal without jail time unless the person had something good.
Attorney tempers flared at Trump's fraud trial, where a quiet sidebar discussion erupted into cross-accusations of rudeness and disrespectfulness.
(Bloomberg) -- A real estate executive contradicted Eric Trump’s claim that he had no role in appraisals of a luxury golf development at the center of a civil fraud trial, where the state of New York alleges he and his father, Donald Trump, inflated asset values to get better loan terms.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Hamas Releases Two US Hostages After Secret TalksHere’s What 8% Mortgage Rates Will Do to the Housing MarketBiden’s Influence Turns Israel's Ground War Plans Into ‘Something
An Israeli emergency responder came close to breaking down describing what he witnessed after a Hamas terrorist attack on Kibbutz Be'eri.