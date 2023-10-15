Pro-Palestine rally at Big Four Bridge draws large crowd

The Telegraph

I failed to buy my 13-year-old daughter Constance tickets for any of Taylor Swift’s run of UK concerts next year despite the fact that she and her friends seem to listen to no other music. The awful truth is that, faced with weeks of my life sat in virtual queues, I didn’t even try. It was only at the third time of Constance’s enquiring on the matter that I realised with horror this was a parenting error of such magnitude it was likely to entail years of therapy. For me if not for her.