Pro-Palestine Protesters Interrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 23.

The demonstrators marched through the New York City streets, passing through Madison Square Park, Times Square, Bryant Park, and by The New York Times building.

In videos posted on X , protesters can be heard chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and seen holding signs that read “Viva, viva Palestina” or “Free Palestine.” Credit: @probablyreadit via Storyful