Pro-Palestine protesters demand ceasefire during London march
Pro-Palestine protesters demand ceasefire during London march.Holly Patrick/The Independent
Pro-Palestine protesters demand ceasefire during London march.Holly Patrick/The Independent
Reports of increased violence against Palestinians in the West Bank following the Hamas terrorist attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.
The footage release by Hamas' militant wing gives a sense of the guerrilla tactics the group is deploying against Israeli's tanks.
The former first daughter claims that being scheduled to appear in court “in the middle of a school week” is “undue hardship” for her.
Trump preached about his administration’s sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline before naming the leader behind his self-proclaimed “tough” approach.
The presence of the female clerk has sparked an ongoing courtroom feud.
Donald Trump owns over 100 trademarks in China, more than any other country by far, including the United States.
Rep. Chellie Pingree cleared up "a couple of things" with Greene after the Republican said Democrats were trying to "erase our history."
Jonathan Ernst / GettyA reckoning is coming for the Biden’s administration’s partnership with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government in Israel.While the immediate support the U.S. showed for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ wanton atrocities of Oct. 7 was humane and appropriate, founded (as New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noted) in President Joe Biden’s moral decency, that very same Biden character trait will very likely soon require a rift with Netanyahu. That is because the Is
Eric Trump reacted angrily when grilled in court over his father’s financial statements, as he claimed he knew little about the documents at the heart of the family business’ $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.
While Trump jokes that his former attorney is so loyal, the feds could put him in “solitary” confinement and he still wouldn’t say anything negative about his idol
In 2023’s Moore v. Harper, the court rejected the independent state legislature theory that Johnson used to try to justify voting to steal the 2020 election.
The GOP presidential campaign has taken a turn for the weird.
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah warned the United States on Friday that preventing a regional conflict depended on stopping the Israeli attack on Gaza, and said there was a possibility of fighting on the Lebanese front turning into a full-fledged war. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his first speech since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, also threatened Israel's main ally the United States, hinting his Iran-backed group was ready to confront U.S. warships in the Mediterranean.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville's arrogance, comparing his former job as a football coach to the life-and-death decisions faced by Gen. Eric Smith, is stunning.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President Donald Trump’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service. “In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with r
Guest host Charlemagne Tha God riffs on why the ex-president’s son might be innocent in the ongoing civil fraud trial The post ‘Daily Show’ Says the ‘Only Fraud’ Donald Trump Jr. Is Capable of ‘Is Pretending a Beard Is a Jawline’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The coup-attempter’s supporters in the third-to-vote state have created a situation where a rival could get more votes than Trump but get no delegates.
The US has intelligence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to provide the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah with a Russian-made missile defense system, according to two people familiar with the intelligence.
FBIA federal judge appointed by Donald Trump slapped a fellow Trump-appointee with a hefty prison sentence Friday, deciding former marine and State Department official Federico Klein deserved 70 months in the clink for storming the Capitol and striking officers with a riot shield. Klein, 44, was convicted of eight felonies in July. His charges stemmed from the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, where prosecutors said Klein was in the first wave of rioters who attacked and pushed past police to b
The Pennsylvania senator knocked Manchin after Manchin called on the Senate to reinstate its formal dress code.