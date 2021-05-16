Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators clash in Toronto

A smaller group of roughly 100 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in the same area and teams of police worked to keep the two groups apart.

Many in the crowd called for Canada and the West to end their support of Israel.

"Billions of dollars of our taxpayer money and the United States' taxpayer money go to Israel every single year. That money funds the bombs that's killing Gazans, Palestinian civilians... they're civilians. They are not combatants," said Hines, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.