Pro-Armenians Protest at CNN Building in Los Angeles

A crowd of pro-Armenians staged a protest outside the CNN building in Los Angeles on October 4, calling for more media coverage of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, reports said.

This footage, posted to Twitter, shows protesters blocking Sunset Boulevard outside the network’s Los Angeles bureau.

CBS Los Angeles reported it was the second day of protests in Los Angeles County organized by Armenian human rights groups.

On October 3, protesters blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is “home to the largest Armenian diaspora.”

“I urge our leaders in Washington to conduct the sustained and rigorous diplomacy necessary to bring peace to the Artsakh region,” he said.

Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has reignited due to a dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region – an area in Azerbaijan which is governed by ethnic Armenians. Credit: @emiliesiraki via Storyful