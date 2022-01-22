Pro- and Anti-Abortion Rights Demonstrators Spar Outside Supreme Court

Opposing protesters faced off outside the Supreme Court building in Washington on January 22, the anniversary of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Video filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows pro and anti-abortion rights groups engaging in Washington.

Saturday was the 49th anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision in which the Supreme Court declared abortion legal in all 50 states. A case currently before the Supreme Court could potentially overturn the landmark decision. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful