Princess Michael refuses to eat Chelsea bun while judging charity competition
Princess Michael of Kent refuses to eat Chelsea bun while judging charity competitionThe Royal Borough: Kensington & Chelsea, Channel 5
Princess Michael of Kent refuses to eat Chelsea bun while judging charity competitionThe Royal Borough: Kensington & Chelsea, Channel 5
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis apparently can't eat with parents William and Kate during official dinners.
The Duke of Sussex's HRH styling disappeared from the royal website
French and German outlets have claimed that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene are ‘ceremonial couple’
The Duke of Sussex warned his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after becoming "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be attending King Charles' family gathering in Scotland this summer it has been reported, but is this why?
She's firmly planted in her soft girl era.
The actress shared new pics from her recent Spain getaway
Before her 2011 wedding with Prince William, the Princess of Wales enjoyed a secret hen party with Pippa Middleton and friends where she wore a very bold outfit.
Queen Camilla has been named as one of the women on British Vogue's annual Vogue 25 list - find out why
Of course one of the rapper's questionable inflatables made a cameo.
Reese Witherspoon was there, too.
UPDATED: Carlos Santana has apologized for his comments in a post shared on Facebook. The 76-year-old singer included a portion of the statement he shared with Billboard earlier today but added a more direct apology in the first paragraph. Read the addition below. “I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I …
But thankfully, we don’t care about practicality in this household.
After two years of relative calm behind the scenes, Jeopardy! is officially weird again. And much of the tumult, not surprisingly, surrounds who is standing behind the game show’s iconic lectern. To quickly recap: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik — who last summer were officially installed as co-hosts of Jeopardy!‘s syndicated version after a chaotic …
The supermodel arrived at a taping of 'America's Got Talent' on Wednesday in a retro-inspired look
The actress sizzles in lingerie, leather and a high fashion take on BDSM builder's bum for ELLE magazine's September issue. See a sneak peek here:
His Majesty King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are hiring for a gardener at Buckingham Palace – and just wait until you hear the unique benefits
King Charles released a message on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla expressing their concern about the 'devastating' wildfires, flooding and deteriorating air quality in Canada
The Lemme founder is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby
Less Love Island, more '90s supermodel.