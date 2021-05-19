Princess Beatrice Expecting Her First Child This Autumn
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child! The baby is due in the autumn, according to the announcement from Buckingham Palace. .
Jayson Tatum saved an otherwise ugly start to the NBA's play-in tournament experiment.
The fifth no-hitter of the season goes to Spencer Turnbull
Alex Tuch had two goals as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Tuesday night and tied the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games of a series, and the third time doing so on the road — they've never lost one of those matchups.
Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots as the Penguins evened their first-round series with the Islanders on Tuesday.
A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a potential May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.
Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.
As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.
Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, but never made it back up to the NBA.
What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.
Toronto Mayor John Tory and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante say bragging rights at the next Big City Mayors' Caucus Meeting won't be the only thing at stake.
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.
The Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association wrote to organizers and Japan's Prime Minister warning that the Olympics could cause the medical system to collapse.
Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Tony La Russa's apology may not have been enough.
There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.