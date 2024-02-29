Prince William Says He and Kate Are 'Extremely Concerned' About Antisemitism Rise During Synagogue Visit
The Prince of Wales visited a synagogue to talk to young people tackling antisemitism
The Prince of Wales visited a synagogue to talk to young people tackling antisemitism
Public indecency in France is punishable by one year in prison or a hefty fine
An anonymous courtier says recent royal drama is not a crisis "yet," but spoke of situation with "distinct discomfort."
Adam Sandler's favorite candy bar is one that many folks, particularly those born after 1981, may not have ever heard of. Here's what you need to know.
"We did that to see who was talking," Goldberg said, nodding to Joy Behar at the Hot Topics table.
Kensington Palace said they were "very clear from the outset" about the Princess of Wales' recovery timeline
NYPD said there was "persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi" during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 2023 visit
“Let them eat cake” vibes
Wilde made the case for sheer dressing in 2024.
An inquest into the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, will be opened at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court
Nicola Peltz shared a lingerie selfie, sparking speculation she'll be on the runway for Victoria Beckham this Friday - see photos
The collection had nary a bra in sight. Read our review of Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.
THE LONGER READ: As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales are still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.
Tell us what people need to STOP doing at restaurants.
Jenner shared snaps of herself on her Instagram Story on Wednesday
The actress attended her first show since welcoming daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee with Ryan Gosling
The Prince of Wales visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London on Thursday, two days after pulling out of King Constantine's memorial service in Windsor
She paired it with a polarizing Y2K trend.
"He makes me happy 🤍" the 'Laguna Beach' alum captioned the snap with her new beau on Instagram
The late-night host speaks out on Biden’s physical exam results.
Cavallari and Estes hard-launched their new relationship while on vacation in Mexico