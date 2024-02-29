Prince William Says He and Kate Are 'Extremely Concerned' About Antisemitism Rise During Synagogue Visit

The Independent

THE LONGER READ: As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales are still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.