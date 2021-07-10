Prince William and Kate take their seats for Wimbledon final

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — For Dane Evans, it was like going back in time to when he was a young boy anxiously awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. CFL training camps finally opened Saturday and Evans, a quarterback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, found it very difficult to sleep Friday night. "I texted my wife (Friday night) and said, 'I don't want to sound cheesy but its like the night before Christmas,'" Evans said following the Ticats' workout Saturday morning. "Man, I couldn't really sleep and got here super