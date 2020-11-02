Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April: media

Britain's Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles.

That's according to The Sun newspaper, which reported on Sunday that William kept his diagnosis a secret to avoid alarming the nation.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at home in Norfolk.

A palace source told the Sun, that quote: 'William was hit pretty hard hit by the virus... At one stage he was struggling to breathe... Everyone around him was pretty panicked.'

The BBC also reported the news but, as of Sunday, the palace had not yet commented on the reports.

The residence of William's father, Prince Charles, said on March 25th that Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The heir to the throne self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms.

Britain has been hard hit by the global health crisis, and has reported nearly 47-thousand deaths from Covid-19.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown for England to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

Johnson himself was admitted to hospital in April after testing positive for the virus and credits healthcare workers for saving his life.