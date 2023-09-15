Prince William chops wood and Kate hides in den as they join school children in nature

The Telegraph

Superficially, Sarah Burton and the Princess of Wales couldn’t be more different. Kate is one of the world’s most photographed women who, in the 12 years since she married Prince William, has become increasingly sure-footed in her role as a public figure. Meanwhile Burton, the woman who has done more than any other designer to help the Princess forge her sartorial imprint for the most important occasions, has never been fond of the limelight, and seems to have retreated even further from it in r