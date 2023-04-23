Prince Louis Celebrates Fifth Birthday
Prince Louis turns five years old today, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared these two new photographs to mark the day.
Prince Louis turns five years old today, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared these two new photographs to mark the day.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child is celebrating a big birthday
ReutersMeghan Markle and Prince Charles exchanged letters identifying a “senior” royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin color, according to an astonishing report in the Daily Telegraph this weekend, which adds that Harry and Meghan believe they were treated “appallingly” in the wake of the queen’s death.Charles wrote to Meghan after her interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she said that there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be whe
The previously unseen photo was taken in the summer of 2022.
The monarch’s ‘mannerisms’ change when he is stressed
The actress shared a heartwarming picture alongside her father in an Instagram post on Friday
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
From Scandinavia to Japan, royalty from around the world will be present at King Charles' upcoming coronation for the first time in 900 years.
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
Meghan Markle will have a "low-key party at home" to celebrate her son's birthday.
The former president asked a Fort Myers crowd if they wanted a slice after he'd taken a bite of it.
"I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I’m dressed up to here, but I’m lying there and I’m thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited," Helen Mirren shared of filming 1923
"In retrospect, that was my responsibility in that moment to stop and go, 'Hang on, that's not okay.'"
"It was such a shock but also a beautiful and magical moment," said the woman who posted the moment on TikTok
Anya Taylor-Joy wears a pink racing suit by Christian Dior as a tribute to Princess Peach for the LA screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The stars are co-parenting like pros. Learn more about their recent reunion.
The two had a day in the sun
The royal may turn to one of her signature colors for the landmark event.
This week, Kate Middleton wore a wrap dress by Karen Millen while on royal duty in Birmingham with Prince William.
The This Morning host recalled meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales and shared fun details she learned about Kate Middleton
She would have turned 97 today.