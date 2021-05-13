Prince Harry Tells Dax Shepard That Therapy Changed Everything for Him: 'It Was Like the Bubble Burst'
"I was in my early 20s and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here," the Duke of Sussex said on the Armchair Expert podcast
An unnamed player from the 2010 Blackhawks is suing the organization, alleging that they, along with another unnamed teammate, were sexually assaulted by assistant coach Brad Aldrich.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of a major upset against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Thursday.
With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.
Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.
The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.
Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.
The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.
Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
With all of the restrictions in place, and a tight timeline to get to Japan, Jon Rahm doesn't blame golfers for skipping the Olympics this summer.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.
Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Asia Durr contracted COVID nearly 12 months ago and is still dealing with complications.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness. Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal. A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive. Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press
Now that we've had some time to digest the point spreads, here are five Week 1 bets we really like.