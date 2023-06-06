Prince Harry slams Piers Morgan as he takes aim at tabloids

Prince Harry has appeared at the High Court in London to give evidence in his claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper. The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, over alleged unlawful information gathering. He says tabloid journalists hacked his voicemails whilst he was a student and Eton College, and also contributed to his break-up with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. The duke singled out former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, saying the broadcaster left him "physically sick”. Prince Harry is the first senior royal to give evidence in court since King Edward VII, in 1871 when he was Prince of Wales.