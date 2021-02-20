Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to royal roles
Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to quit their royal duties, but Buckingham Palace has now also stripped them of their special titles and privileges even earlier than they expected.
Joel Embiid dropped 50 points and added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance to lead the 76ers to a win over the Bulls.
Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada provide a picturesque outdoor arena that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend.
Kellen Winslow II agreed to a new plea deal Friday.
Is there going to be anyone in Atlanta that wants to participate in this year's All-Star Game?
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The trouble with the Buffalo Sabres’ sudden inability to score has more to do with players’ heads than hands, as far as head coach Ralph Krueger is concerned.
General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays.
"To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."
MacKenzie Blackwood's the real deal, Joel Eriksson Ek is forever undervalued, and eight other fantasy hockey takeaways from the week that was.
Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.
"We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location," team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press.
Terence Davis faced seven counts, including two charges of assault in the third degree and one count of child endangerment, stemming from an incident in a New York hotel room last October.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied down the stretch for a 109-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each, while Josh Jackson added 15. Rookie Saddiq Bey finished with 14 points for Detroit. Grant, coming off a 43-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to Chicago, made only one of his eight shots in the first half and was 5 of 20 in the game, including 2 of 10 from outside the arc. Morant’s scoring pulled Memphis away in the third when Detroit made a run. Then the Grizzlies shut down the Detroit offence in the fourth, keeping the Pistons from scoring a field goal over 6 minutes after Detroit pulled within 90-89 with 6:26 left. Memphis benefitted from a poor-shooting first quarter by the Pistons and eventually built the lead to 21 points before settling in for a 53-42 lead at the half. The Grizzlies were working inside with Valanciunas and controlling the paint with drives to the basket. Wright’s 4 of 5 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, helped keep the Pistons hopes alive. The optimism got higher as Detroit converted a quartet of 3-pointers to open the second half. But Memphis, led by Morant’s 13 points in the third helped the Grizzlies lead 84-73 heading to the fourth. TIP-INS Pistons: Shot only 29% in the first quarter, while scoring 17 points. …Entered the game first in NBA in bench scoring at 41.6, but managed only 29 against Memphis. …Grant has reached double-figure scoring in all but two games this season. … Have lost eight of the last 10 games in Memphis. … F Sekou Doumbouya played after missing the past three games under concussion protocol. …Are now 1-16 when trailing after three quarters. Grizzlies: After having no fans for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City because of inclement weather, a limited number of spectators were allowed to attend Friday’s game. …G/F Dillon Brooks sat out with right thigh soreness. G De’Anthony Melton returned after missing six games with left shoulder soreness. … G Desmond Bane returned after missing the previous four games because of the death of a relative. He scored 10 points. …Valanciunas recorded his 14th double-double of the season. UP NEXT Pistons: Travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Sunday. Grizzlies: Close a four-game homestand facing Phoenix on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback by the Phoenix Suns in a 132-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Paul, who rose to stardom with New Orleans after being drafted fourth overall in 2005, appeared to be gesturing that he owned the arena after hitting a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix a 118-107 lead with less than five minutes to go. At that point, the Suns had outscored the Pelicans 27-5 in the fourth quarter. New Orleans had no response down the stretch and both teams pulled all starters with 2:26 left, and the Suns went on to outscore the Pelicans 41-12 in the final quarter. Paul's decisive 3, his third of the game, was one of 22 the Suns hit from deep on 39 attempts (56.4%). Jae Crowder hit six 3s on his way to 20 points, and Frank Kaminsky madehit five 3s for the bulk of his 17 points. Devin Booker scored 23 points to help the Suns rebound from a tough home loss to Brooklyn to win for the 10th time in 12 games. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who've lost five of six. Zion Williamson added 23, and his second alley-oop dunk of the night helped the Pelicans build a 102-91 lead at the end of the third quarter. Lonzo Ball hit six 3s and finished with 21 points and 12 assists to go with two blocks and three steals. Neither team led by more than seven in a high-scoring, action-packed first half that saw both teams shoot better than 51%. The Suns led 47-40 when Williamson's driving layup and short floater ignited a 14-0 Pelicans run that included a difficult finish by Jaxson Hayes on a alley-oop feed from Ball as Hays' momentum took him under the backboard. A bank shot and 3 in succession by Booker helped the Suns respond with seven straight points to tie the game for the sixth time before Ball's fourth 3 of the half put New Orleans back in front. Ingram closed the second quarter with a pair of flamboyant driving dunks and a 3 to put New Orleans up 66-59 at halftime. TIP-INS Suns: Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds. ... Cameron Johnson scored 13 points. ... Shot 58% overall and had 38 assists on 51 made shots. ... Converted 14 Pelicans turnovers into 24 points. Pelicans: Coach Stan Van Gundy won a challenge of foul called on Ingram during Booker's missed layup in the first quarter. Replays clearly showed Ingram did not touch Booker, and the challenge prevented Ingram from being assessed a second foul. ... Ball's double-double was his first this season. ... Eric Bledsoe scored 12 points. ... New Orleans shot 11 of 32 (34.4%) from 3-point range and 42 of 82 (51.2%) overall. ... Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. missed all eight of his shots and finished with four assists, a rebound and a steal in 19 minutes. UP NEXT Suns: Visits Memphis on Saturday night before returning home for two games. Pelicans: Host Boston on Sunday in the third of four straight games at home. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 on Friday night to snap a five-game skid. The Bucks, who posted the NBA's best regular-season record each of the last two seasons, avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks, while Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s 85 points were the fewest by a Bucks opponent all season. After trailing by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, Oklahoma City rallied in the final period and got the margin down to 83-76 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw with 5:26 left. Middleton answered by sinking a corner 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run, and the Bucks stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Milwaukee built that big lead with a dominant third-quarter performance. The game was tied at 42-all before the Bucks went on an 18-0 run that started late in the second quarter and continued in the third. Milwaukee led 46-42 after a first half in which nobody ever pulled ahead by more than six points. Milwaukee then scored the first 14 points of the third period. Antetokounmpo scored seven points during that stretch on a 3-pointer, a mid-range jumper and a dunk. Dort finally stopped the run by making a pair of free throws with 8:07 left in the period, but Milwaukee responded by building the lead to 22. Oklahoma City didn’t make its first basket of the second half until Hamidou Diallo delivered a follow shot with 4:31 left in the third. Oklahoma City has lost six of its last seven games, though its one win during that stretch was a 114-109 victory over the Bucks on Sunday. D.J. Augustin scored 11 points and Bryn Forbes had 10 for the Bucks. Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 for Oklahoma City. TIP-INS Thunder: Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points in Oklahoma City’s victory over the Bucks on Sunday, but he wasn't much of a factor in the rematch with two points in six minutes. Jackson got more playing time Sunday because Oklahoma City was playing without Gilgeous-Alexander and Théo Maledon, who were both in the starting lineup Friday. Bucks: Jrue Holiday missed a seventh straight game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Reserve guard Jaylen Adams was unavailable Friday for the same reason. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer made a slight adjustment to his lineup by giving veteran point guard Augustin his first start of the season. Augustin took the spot in the lineup that Forbes had been filling during Holiday’s absence. ... Milwaukee recalled guard Sam Merrill from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle on Friday. The rookie second-round pick from Utah State was averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hustle. UP NEXT Thunder: Visit Cleveland on Sunday to end a three-game road trip. Bucks: Host Sacramento on Sunday in the fourth of eight straight home games. The Bucks have won their last eight meetings with the Kings. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
Remember Bubble Murray? This looked like Bubble Murray.
Justin Turner re-signs with the Dodgers, plus the Mets sign pitcher Taijuan Walker on this edition of FastCast
NEW YORK — Boston will send Kansas City $2.8 million as part of the Feb. 10 three-team trade that moved outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. The Red Sox agreed in the deal to make four payments of $466,666.67 on the 15th of each month from April through July, and two payments of $466,666.66 on the 15th of August and September, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Boston's payments will offset some of the $6.6 million Benintendi is owed by the Royals in the final season of his $10 million, two-year contract. Kansas City sent Boston outfielder Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received minor league right-hander Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, Benintendi was second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in ’17. He hit .290 with 16 homers and 87 RBIs the following year while helping Boston win a franchise-record 108 regular-season games en route to the World Series title. He slumped to a .103 average with one RBIs in 39 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2000 season, when he was hampered by a strained ribcage that prevented him from playing after Aug. 11. Benintendi has a .273 average with 51 home runs, 260 RBIs and 53 stolen bases in five major league seasons, and his 32 assists in the last four years led big league outfielders. He is eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2022 season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory Friday. Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play 15:04 into the third period, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease. Niederreiter's ninth goal of the season made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second. Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third on the power play. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also found the net — with Slavin scoring on a long empty-netter with 3:14 left. Patrick Kane had a spectacular goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, and Ian Mitchell scored in the final seconds before the second intermission to tie it at 2. Chicago's other goal came from Carl Soderberg in the game's final minute. The Blackhawks had won three in a row and six of seven. Lankinen finished with 33 saves, while Carolina's James Reimer had 26 stops. RETRO NIGHT The Hurricanes had a retro look for this one with gray, green and blue uniforms invoking their former identity as the Hartford Whalers. They also broke out the Whalers' famed “Brass Bonanza” theme song when they scored. The Whalers played in the NHL from the 1979-80 season to 1996-97 before relocating to North Carolina, starting with a two-year stay in Greensboro before completion of their home arena in Raleigh where the franchise won its only Stanley Cup in 2006. This was the fourth time Carolina has worn Whalers uniforms since the move. SCHEDULE CHANGE The Hurricanes and Blackhawks were due to meet Saturday in the second half of a two-game set, but the NHL announced a schedule revision Friday morning that pushed that meeting to a to-be-determined later date. Instead, the league moved up Tampa Bay's March 28 visit to Carolina in a replacement matchup for the Hurricanes. UP NEXT Blackhawks: With Saturday's game at Carolina postponed, the Blackhawks continue what is now a five-game road trip with the first of two straight games at Columbus on Tuesday. Hurricanes: Carolina plays the first of four straight games against Tampa Bay on Saturday, followed by a second home matchup Monday that closes a five-game homestead and then two road games against the Lightning next week. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap Aaron Beard, The Associated Press