Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at Invictus Games

STORY: The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry - who served as a soldier in Afghanistan - for military personnel wounded in action.

This year's event had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague.

They had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Harry's spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after making a final split with the British royal family.