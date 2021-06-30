Prince Harry addresses winners of The Diana Award

Addressing the virtual ceremony on Monday (June 28), which saw 300 changemakers from around the world recognised, speaking in a pre-recorded message, Harry said;

''To all the 2021 Diana Award recipients, thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion, your actions hold the potential to leave a life changing impact. You are putting the 'do's' behind the 'say's', and this is the personification of our mother's legacy.''

The Diana Award was set up by the British Government in 1999 to continue Diana's legacy, the charity's website says and this year's virtual ceremony ties in with the build-up to what would have been her 60th birthday.