Primetime Ballers - Browns vs. Ravens

The Canadian Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Evan Ndicka headed the winning goal in added time to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 win over Union Berlin after he earlier gave away a penalty to let Union back into the Bundesliga game on Sunday. The French center back joined a last desperate attack as Frankfurt pushed for a winning goal in the 95th minute and leapt highest in a crowd to meet Filip Kostic's cross from deep and head it past goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, securing 12th-place Frankfurt's first home league win