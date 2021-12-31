Prime Minister celebrates booster campaign in New Year message
The Prime Minister celebrates the achievements of the vaccination programme as over seven in 10 eligible adults in England have been boosted so far.
The Ontario government has capped the crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.
Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
It was not just the increased spread of COVID-19 that led to the cancellation of the world junior championship.
Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged something that has been hovering over the Steelers season.
Devin Hester holds the record for most career punt-return touchdowns with 14.
Fred VanVleet is making the most of his time away from the team.
Doc Rivers is now the seventh coach in NBA health and safety protocols.
The IIHF has announced seven new positive COIVD-19 tests following the cancellation of the tournament, including a member of the Canadian team.
Internet death threats aren't new to Mayfield and his wife Emily.
From Jack Eichel to Super League, these were the most controversial moments of 2021 in sports.
Julia Grosso's goal in penalty kicks lifted Canada to a 1-1 shootout victory over Sweden in the Tokyo Games final this past summer.
The Minnesota Wild signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multiyear contract extensions on Thursday, a reward for keeping them as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
The NHL Yahoo Cup is back for Round 11, and here are some lineups to consider for Thursday's contest.
With the NHL bringing back taxi squads amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, there's been a ripple effect felt down the hockey food chain in North America.
From the Blue Jays' long-awaited return to Penny Oleksiak's Olympic triumphs, these were the most iconic moments in 2021 sports.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
Slovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was "a joke." Simon Latkoczy criticized the event's organizers in a pair of Instagram posts on Thursday after the International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the under-20 men's world championship after players on three teams had confirmed cases of COVID-19. "I came here and tried to do my best and this is how it is done? This goes on IIHF. They completely underestimated this tournament," said Latkocz
Michael Gartner told his Iowa Cubs employees there were 'new business cards' in the envelopes he was giving them. What was actually inside was something far more generous.
The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league's health and safety protocols. Golden State's game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest. Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michae