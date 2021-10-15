Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pays Tribute to Slain MP Sir David Amess

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson paid tribute to Sir David Amess in a video statement on Friday, October 15, after the Conservative MP was stabbed several times and died earlier that day in Leigh-on-Sea.

Johnson remembered Amess as one of the “kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics,” and lauded his work on issues such as animal cruelty, fuel poverty, and endometriosis.

“We’ve lost today a fine public servant, and a much-loved friend and colleague. Our thoughts are very much today with his wife, his children, and his family,” Johnson said. Credit: UK Prime Minister via Storyful