Pride Evolution: Jazz Jennings on the importance of representation
As part of a livestream special titled Pride Evolution, Jazz Jennings discusses the importance of LGBTQ representation in media.
The knee-jerk reaction is to assume it can't be done again. But the Lightning are no ordinary team.
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele refused to take responsibility for his four-game suspension, casting blame on the NHL Department of Player Safety instead.
The Nets will once again be without James Harden in their series with the Bucks.
Brady's revelation sheds some light on the severity of his injury and could potentially cause headaches for the Bucs on the injury reporting front.
The NHL's lucrative new TV deal with ESPN doesn't kick in until next season, but Subban is reportedly making his SportsCenter debut on Wednesday.
Bjorkgren came under fire in the final weeks of the season after it was reported that his future was “uncertain” because of his relationships within the team and organization.
Jackson says his former teammate wants to join him in Denver.
The Oilers are reportedly likely to expose blueliners like Oscar Klefbom and/or Caleb Jones in favour of protecting some depth forwards.
Rafael Nadal is through to his 14th French Open semifinals.
The timer may be gone, but that doesn't mean that Nets fans won't count the seconds of Giannis' free-through routine.
Every time 7-foot Joel Embiid hits the floor, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers have to hold their breath.
With Montreal in a state of celebration, the city of Toronto decided to join in on the fun and light up its most notable landmark in the iconic bleu, blanc et rouge.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
LeBron James delivered a championship to the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes his tenure a success, regardless of what happens next, but their first-round playoff exit could mean that success is behind them.
The Packers need Love to get up to speed if Aaron Rodgers maintains his distance. And Love's college coaches believe he can handle the pressure.
The 49ers also canceled their minicamp on Wednesday.
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Malta’s domestic champion was removed from the Champions League qualifying rounds by UEFA on Wednesday for the club’s past links to match-fixing. Hamrun Spartans failed the entry rules for being “directly and/or indirectly involved in activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of a match,” UEFA’s appeals body ruled. The fixing case dated back to the 2012-13 season, Maltese media reported, but the team had not qualified for any UEFA club competition since then
SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar will spearhead Brazil's attack for the Copa America, with veteran defender Thiago Silva also included despite a recent injury. Coach Tite announced his 24-man squad Wednesday for the tournament, which is set to start Sunday after being moved to Brazil on short notice when co-hosts Colombia and Argentina pulled out. Most of the squad is identical to the one used for the latest two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, with Chelsea defender Thiago Silva returning a
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers closer Ian Kennedy was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday because of a mild left hamstring strain. Kennedy's last appearance was in 30-pitch outing Friday night at home against Tampa Bay, when he got his 12th save of the season. It was the right-hander's first save opportunity in two weeks. The Rangers brought right-hander Spencer Patton up for Triple-A Round Rock before their home game against San Francisco. When Kennedy didn't pitch with the Ra
Bianca St-Georges' first call-up to the Canadian women's soccer team proved to be painful when she injured her knee in camp before the SheBelieves Cup in February, requiring surgery. "A freak accident," she said. The Chicago Red Stars defender felt something odd when she planted her foot, but not enough to quit training. A subsequent MRI revealed a meniscus tear, the same injury she had had to her other knee which sidelined her in 2019. The 23-year-old from St-Felix-de-Valois, Que., returned to