Pride Evolution: Former WWE Wrestler Gabbi Tuft on stepping into her true self

The Canadian Press
Bianca St-Georges' first call-up to the Canadian women's soccer team proved to be painful when she injured her knee in camp before the SheBelieves Cup in February, requiring surgery. "A freak accident," she said. The Chicago Red Stars defender felt something odd when she planted her foot, but not enough to quit training. A subsequent MRI revealed a meniscus tear, the same injury she had had to her other knee which sidelined her in 2019. The 23-year-old from St-Felix-de-Valois, Que., returned to