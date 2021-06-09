Pride Evolution: Former WWE Wrestler Gabbi Tuft on stepping into her true self

The Canadian Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar will spearhead Brazil's attack for the Copa America, with veteran defender Thiago Silva also included despite a recent injury. Coach Tite announced his 24-man squad Wednesday for the tournament, which is set to start Sunday after being moved to Brazil on short notice when co-hosts Colombia and Argentina pulled out. Most of the squad is identical to the one used for the latest two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, with Chelsea defender Thiago Silva returning a