Presumed human remains recovered from Titan wreck

STORY: Possible human remains from the Titan submersible were recovered on Wednesday, brought to shore alongside what’s thought to be debris of the shattered vehicle.

Video shows what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other fragments wrapped in white tarp, winched from a ship and unloaded at St John’s port in Canada’s Newfoundland.

The fragments may shed more light on what caused the catastrophic implosion of the sub, which was descending to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month.

Among the dead on board was Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the sub.

Also killed were British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of the presumed human remains.

Experts had raised safety concerns about the Titan sub and questioned OceanGate’s decision not to pursue recognized certification processes for the sub’s design, fabrication and testing.

The accident has also raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

The debris field of the doomed vessel was found last Thursday, near the wreckage of the Titanic 13,000 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean.