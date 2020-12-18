Pressure's on for these 3 teams in Week 15 | More Football
The Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens can’t afford to blow crucial, winnable games in Week 15 if they want to remain in the playoff race.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.Logan Cooke didn't make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness, was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for the game. Cooke would need to get healthy and then get to Baltimore on a private jet Sunday morning to make the 1 p.m. kickoff.It's unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) would do if Cooke doesn't play. Because they don't have a backup punter on the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely would handle all the team's kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley would then serve as Rosas' holder on extra points and field goals.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series. The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there." Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series. "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me." Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour. This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
A rite of December in the NFL, along with Christmas, Hanukkah and meaningless games for the Jets, Bengals and Lions, is the release of playoff scenarios.Those scenarios become less complicated as the league gets deeper into the month. Suffice to note that eight of the top teams can clinch something this weekend.The real spotlight, of course, is on two of the clubs already headed to the playoffs: defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (12-1) at New Orleans (10-3).Kansas City owns the AFC West crown and clinches the top seed and bye in the AFC with a victory plus losses by Pittsburgh and Buffalo. With only one bye for this season's playoffs, that's huge.New Orleans takes the NFC South with a win or a Buccaneers loss. The race for the No. 1 conference seed is tight, with the Packers one game ahead of the Saints, the Rams and Seahawks one game behind.Drew Brees will be active after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, making for an intriguing matchup with Patrick Mahomes.“You want to play against those great quarterbacks that you watched growing up that were kind of guys that you looked up to and the way they played the game,” Mahomes said before the Saints announced Brees' return on Friday.Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one player to watch. He is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns receiving with 14.Meanwhile, Brees will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has had a rough season after winning the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award. He was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury. Thomas had been coming on following several injuries, with two games in which he eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the past four — with Taysom Hill at quarterback.The action began Thursday night with some extra football. Rookie Justin Herbert completed a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton that set up Herbert's touchdown sneak from inside the 1 as the Los Angeles Chargers won at Las Vegas 30-27. The Chargers (5-9) had lost nine in a row within the AFC West.Las Vegas (7-7) had kicked a field goal on the only other possession of the overtime.Bills 48, Denver 19The Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995 on Saturday. Their previous 11-win season was in 1999.Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. The Bills (11-3) scored twice in a 17-second span in the third quarter to ice their fourth straight victory that officially ended the New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the division.The Broncos (5-9) have their fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since they had 10 straight sub-.500 campaigns from 1963-72. They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs following a Super Bowl titleCarolina (4-9) at Green Bay (10-3), Saturday nightThe Panthers have lost seven of their past eight games, but they have a productive rookie in safety Jeremy Chinn. He leads all rookies with 91 tackles and has two fumble returns for touchdowns, a sack and forced fumble in the past two games.Carolina will need all of that and more against the Packers, who have clinched the NFC North and share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans. The Packers own a tiebreaker for beating the Saints on Sept. 27.Green Bay WR Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games, the third-longest such streak within a single season in the Super Bowl era. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987 and A.J. Green did it in nine straight games in 2012. Although Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury, he still has 14 touchdown catches to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.Seattle (9-4) at Washington (6-7)The Seahawks will clinch a playoff spot for the eighth time in nine seasons with a victory or tie. What happens inside the 20-yard line could be telling: Seattle’s red-zone offence is second best in the league at 74.5% success rate, and Washington's red-zone defence is tied for second best at 50%.Each team has a dangerous defender who can swing matters, too. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has 8 1-2 sacks, the most in a season by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Washington end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, leads rookies with 5 1-2 sacks. Last week against San Francisco, he had a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD.New England (6-7) at Miami (8-5)A loss means no playoffs for New England, snapping an 11-season run. Of course, Tom Brady now plays in Tampa Bay.One of Miami's strengths is takeaways. The Dolphins’ streak of at least one forced turnover in 19 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. Miami is tied for the NFL lead with 25 takeaways, and tied for second in turnover differential at plus-10. Xavien Howard’s nine interceptions are the most in a season in the NFL since Chicago’s Tim Jennings had nine in 2012. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is second in interceptions with seven.Tampa Bay (8-5) at Atlanta (4-9)A great matchup for Brady as the Bucs seek to snap a 13-year playoff drought, the second-longest string in the NFL behind Cleveland. They need a victory and an unlikely tie between Minnesota and Chicago. Brady is 6-0 and has thrown for 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions in six career starts against the Falcons, all with New England. That includes the 466-yard passing performance in the Super Bowl comeback four seasons ago.With standout receiver Julio Jones unable to stay healthy, Atlanta's Calvin Ridley has stepped up. He had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown last week. His six 100-yard games are tied for the NFL lead.“It’s always tough when you’re missing a great player, there’s no question about that,” QB Matt Ryan says of Jones. “When he’s out there, he’s a difference-maker for us."Detroit (5-8) at Tennessee (9-4)Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with a victory and Baltimore loss, or by winning and the Dolphins losing and the Browns winning.Derrick Henry, who Hall of Famer running back LaDainian Tomlinson has compared to Jim Brown, ran for a season-high 215 yards and scored two TDs against Jacksonville. He's the first player with four career games with at least 200 yards rushing and two or more TD runs.Detroit has lost five straight to Tennessee and CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, had season-ending surgery to repair a groin injury.Jacksonville (1-12) at Baltimore (8-5)Look for a ground emphasis here.The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 36 straight games, seven short of the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. Baltimore is averaging 173.8 yards on the ground and topped 200 yards in each of the past two games. QB Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with a 6.3 yards per carry average and ranks 10th in the league with 793 yards rushing.In Jacksonville's awful season, including defeats in the past 12 games, James Robinson is the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He leads all rookies this season in scrimmage yards (1,361), rushing yards (1,035), rushing attempts (224), first downs (65) and rushing TDs (seven).Houston (4-9) at Indianapolis (9-4)Philip Rivers keeps reaching milestones. He has 417 career touchdown passes and needs three to tie Dan Marino for fifth. Rivers also would be making his 238th career start, tying Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league’s all-time list.While the Colts are right in the post-season mix, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest flops. Last week's 36-7 against Chicago's inept offence was particularly embarrassing.New York Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4)Did somebody say mismatch? Invoke the mercy rule?The NFL’s best defence — that would be the Rams — faces the NFL’s worst offence. The Rams are also tops in the league in passing defence, and the Jets are last in passing offence, a major reason they appear headed to the third 0-16 season in NFL history.Adding extra incentive for the hosts: Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with a victory.Pittsburgh (11-2) at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday nightThe only saving grace for this prime-time affair is that the Steelers can secure the AFC North title if Cleveland loses or Pittsburgh wins. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, winning 11 straight and 14 of the past 15. The Steelers are riding a string of 70 games with at least one sack, an NFL record.Probably the only reason to have this matchup on a Monday night in December was the presence of Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Sorry, he'll be absent with a torn-up knee.Cleveland (9-4) at New York Giants (5-8)The Browns are 3-0 against NFC East teams this season and are 9-4 for the first time since 1994. With one more win, the Browns will match their highest victory total since their 1999 expansion rebirth. They went 10-6 in 2007. They also have scored more than 40 points in successive games for the first time since 1968, but Cleveland has allowed 82 points in the past two games.Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited by a hamstring issue last week and now is battling ankle problems. Another loss for New York could doom any post-season hopes, even in that weak division.Philadelphia (4-8-1) at Arizona (7-6)Former Sooners QBs Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts go at it.Hurts won his first career start last week, replacing Carson Wentz and leading an upset over New Orleans. He needs to watch out for Haason Reddick. The Cardinals had eight sacks in their win over the Giants last weekend and Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks. Philly has yielded 53 sacks, but Hurts wasn't trapped by the Saints.Murray has led the Cardinals to a 3-0 record against the NFC East, too, winning those games by a combined 94-32.San Francisco (5-8) at Dallas (4-9)On the original NFL schedule, this was the Sunday night game. It shows how far these teams have fallen that the league flexed it to the afternoon. America's Team?With one more loss, San Francisco will become the second team in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016.The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 400 points (30.8 per game), 36 shy of the franchise record from 10 years ago. The seven points allowed against Cincinnati last week were the fewest since a 31-6 win over Miami in Week 3 last season.Chicago (6-7) at Minnesota (6-7)Yes, both teams are alive in the playoff race? Not sure either one deserves that.The Bears and Vikings are tied for eighth place in the NFC, one game behind Arizona for the last wild-card spot. Chicago has won its past two games at Minnesota. The previous time the Bears had three straight road victories against the Vikings was 1983-85.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Brazilian flyweight Taila Santos, showing impressive grappling skills, won a unanimous decision Saturday over Canadian Gillian (The Savage) Robertson on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 30-26, 30-26, 29-28 for Santos (17-1-0). The matchup had seemed to pit a grappler, Robertson, against a striker, Santos. But Santos, who had 10 finishes by KO/TKO among her 16 previous wins, beat Robertson at her own game by controlling the ground fighting. Robertson (9-5-0) came into the fight ranked 13th among 125-pound UFC contenders, having won two straight and four of her last five fights, adding to the UFC record book along the way. The 25-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Niagara Falls, Ont., who now calls Port Saint Lucie, Fla., home, is tied for most victories in the women's flyweight division (6), held the record for most finishes (5) and was tied for second in takedowns (14) in flyweight history. Saturday's main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pitted fifth-ranked welterweight contender Steven (Wonderboy) Thompson against No. 11 Geoff (Handz of Steel) Neal. The five-foot-six Santos, one inch taller than Robertson. had a five-inch each advantage on the Canadian. Robertson pulled guard in the first minute, looking for a submission. But Santos resisted and found herself in top position, cutting the Canadian with an elbow from above. Robertson kept attacking, looking to fire elbows from below. Robertson tried for a takedown early in the second round but Santos fought her off and then powered the Canadian to the ground. The two both looked for submissions with Robertson, her face bleeding, eventually reversing position. But Santos fought back and regained top position, squashing Robertson against the fence. Robertson tried for another takedown to open the third, pulling guard and trying for a guillotine choke. Santos fought her off and took top position. Robertson kept fighting from bottom position and came close to an armbar with 90 seconds remaining. Santos coolly resisted, however. Robertson, who entered the UFC after being part of the cast of Season 26 of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, fell to 6-3-0 in the UFC. The 27-year-old Santos improved to 2-1 in the UFC since graduating from Dana White's Contender Series. Robertson had been signed to fight Santos several months ago only to have the bout derailed by pandemic-related travel restrictions for the Brazilian. Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi was slated to meet UFC newcomer Drako (The Great Drakolini) Rodriguez on Saturday's undercard. But the 33-year-old from Laval, Que., the younger brother of renowned trainer Firas Zahabi, had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. "It’s heartbreaking for me not to be there fight week in Vegas but thankfully my Covid 19 symptoms haven’t been too bad so far. Wishing you all love and safety during this pandemic," Zahabi said on social media. Robertson had been slated to face No. 11 Andrea (KGB) Lee at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Santos, whose Dec. 5 fight was called off when her opponent tested positive for COVID-19, stepped in when Lee was injured in training, Robertson's bout was subsequently pushed back to Saturday with the change in opponents. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020 The Canadian Press
DENVER — The Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East title in a quarter-century Saturday when 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 48-19 rout of the Denver Broncos.The Bills (11-3) scored twice in a 17-second span in the third quarter to ice their fourth straight victory that officially ended the New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the division.The Broncos (5-9) have their fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since they had 10 straight sub-.500 campaigns from 1963-72. They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs following a Super Bowl title.Allen threw for 359 yards, hitting Stefon Diggs 11 times for 147 yards before a foot injury in the fourth quarter, and Cole Beasley eight times for 112 yards.Allen also tied Jack Kemp’s record of 25 career touchdown runs with his second TD scamper, a 1-yard keeper to the right that was set up by Andre Roberts’ 55-yard return of Taylor Russilino's short second-half kickoff.The Broncos turned to Russolino, whose vagabond career included stops in the XFL, the Canadian Football League and even the Chinese arena league after Brandon McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list.Russolino missed a 51-yard field goal and two extra points on a windy day that didn't adversely affect Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who made both field goal attempts and all six extra points.After Allen's 1-yard TD run to start the second half, cornerback Tre’Davious White strip-sacked Drew Lock on Denver's first offensive play. Defensive end Jerry Hughes scooped up the ball at the 21 and weaved his way through several Broncos to make it 35-13.Allen dismantled Denver’s makeshift secondary that had lost five cornerbacks in two weeks, picking on De'Vante Bausby all afternoon while completing 28 of 40 passes. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia held his own but was ejected in the third quarter for slapping Bills rookie receiver Gabriel Davis.The Bills took a 21-13 halftime lead behind Allen’s touchdown throws of 9 yards to tight end Dawson Knox and 22 yards to Jake Kumerow sandwiched around a 24-yard keeper into the end zone. Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a TD pass this year. That tied an NFL record set by seven other teams.Lock hit tight end Noah Fant with a 6-yard touchdown toss with 5 seconds left in the first half, but Russolino missed the extra point. He also missed the 51-yard field goal attempt way to the right on Denver’s opening drive, after which Allen drove the Bills 59 yards in 13 plays on an adventurous drive that included him recovering his own fumble on a sack. He also somehow got off a pass while being dragged down.Knox broke away from Bausby to catch Allen’s 9-yard TD throw, and Allen made it 14-0 when he scampered in from 24 yards to cap a 95-yard drive.A muffed punt opened the door for Denver’s first score, a 10-yard run by Melvin Gordon.Late in the first half, the Bills had the ball at the Broncos 5-yard line when a trio of penalties had them facing first-and-goal from the 30. Allen soon found Kumerow wide open over the middle from 22 yards to put Buffalo ahead 21-7.INJURIESBills: Along with Diggs, PR Andre Roberts injured his lower back in the third quarter, and OL Daryl Williams left with a groin injuryBroncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) and RB Royce Freeman (hip) were hurt in the second half.UP NEXT:Bills: visit the New England Patriots for a Monday night game on Dec. 28.Broncos: visit the Los Angeles Chargers, who they rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat on Nov. 1 with a touchdown as time ran out.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.Prorated portions of signing bonuses totalled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.Buyouts of unexercised 2021 options came to $58.2 million, more than double the $26.9 million for buyouts of unexercised 2020 options, a sign of expense-cutting amid the revenue loss.Los Angeles won its first title since 1988 as it topped spending for the first time since 2017, when the Dodgers led for the fourth year in a row. The total had not been that low of the top spender since the New York Yankees in 2000 at $95.3 million.The Yankees, at $83.6 million, were No. 2 for the second straight season. The New York Mets were third at $83.4 million in their final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, up from 12th and their highest since they were second in 2009. The Mets were purchased last month by hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who is boosting payroll higher for next year.Houston was fourth at $81.4 million, up from eighth, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $80.6 million, down from third.San Diego was sixth at $76.3 million, followed by Washington ($76.2 million), Texas ($75.2 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($69.9 million),Boston, two years removed from a World Series title, dropped from first to 13th at $63.3 million after trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.AL champion Tampa Bay was 28th at $29.4 million, ahead of only Pittsburgh ($24.1 million) and Baltimore ($23.5 million).Base salaries were reduced by 60/162 due the shortened schedule as part of an agreement between MLB and the players’ association following the interruption of spring training by the novel coronavirus. The season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and each team’s schedule cut from 162 games to 60.If full salaries had been paid and a complete schedule played with the usual average of callups from the minors, payrolls likely would have increased by 4% from 2019.While the luxury tax was suspended, three teams projected to finish over the $208 million tax threshold, based on full payrolls by average annual value and including benefits and a COVID credit of at least $1.5 million per club: the Yankees ($239.8 million), Houston ($224.3 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($216.3 million).New York and Chicago, both over for the second straight year, would have paid at 30% of the amount above $208 million up until $228 million, and the Yankees would have paid 42% in the amount over $228 million. Houston would have paid at a 20% amount on its overage.The Yankees avoided what would have been a full tax bill of $10,965,773 according to AP’s calculation, the Astros $3,263,801 and the Cubs $2,480,775. If they had paid on a prorated 60/162 share, the Yankees would have owed $4,061,397, the Astros $1,208,815 and the Cubs $918,805.Still, each of those teams will have the compensation rate of a luxury tax-paying club if it signs a free agent who turned down a qualifying offer from another team: Each would forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2021 amateur draft and lose $1 million of international amateur signing bonus pool allotment.Philadelphia was just under the tax threshold at $207.3 million and the Dodgers at $204.6 million.Boston dropped to $184.9 million after paying a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax in 2019, when the team failed make the playoffs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press
