Pressure mounts on Denver Public Schools superintendent over safety plan

Reuters
Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, who started his hedge fund in his dormitory at Harvard University, is donating $300 million to his alma mater, raising the total amount of his gifts to the Ivy League university to more than half a billion dollars. The gift, which is unrestricted, is earmarked for the university's 150-year-old Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), which oversees the undergraduate program as well as all PhD programs plus athletics, museums and libraries. "Ken's exceptional generosity and steadfast devotion enable excellence and opportunity at Harvard," Harvard President Larry Bacow said in a statement.