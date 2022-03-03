President Zelensky Says He Welcomes Compromise With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to talks with Russia, but was hesitant about Russia’s conditions and preconceptions, in a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on March 3.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty video captures part of the president’s remarks in Kyiv.

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky said he was in favor of talks with Russia, saying compromise was possible in some situations, but impossible in others.

“It’s not about [Russia’s] conditions. It’s about the point behind each question. We are ready – as I’ve said – to talk about all of these points. [But] Russia has long ago formulated answers to all their questions,” a translation of Zelensky’s remarks, provided by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reads. "I simply believe that there is no sense in raising questions if you already have answers. And this is, I think, what has complicated this dialogue – so far.

“There are things over which some sort of compromises need to be found. So people stop dying. But there are also things where compromises simply do not exist. They simply don’t. You simply cannot just back down and say: ‘OK, this is your country. Ukraine is part of Russia.’ This is just impossible. So why offer us that, right?" Zelensky said. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful