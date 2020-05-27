President Trump Travels to Cape Canaveral to Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 27, aboard Air Force One to watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

The scheduled event was to be the first time American astronauts were launched into space from US soil in nearly a decade, with the SpaceX rocket sending Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

The launch was scheduled for 4.33 pm, and decisions can be made up to 30 minutes before launch, reports said. NASA officials said they were monitoring conditions as the weather radar showed a period of storms on Wednesday afternoon.

This video shows Air Force One heading to the launch site. Credit: NASA via Storyful