President Trump Taken by Helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center

President Donald Trump was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

This footage, taken on October 2 outside the facility, located in Bethesda, Maryland, shows a helicopter landing within Walter Reed’s gates, as well as a crowd gathered outside.

The administration has described Trump’s symptoms as mild, though White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also told reporters that the president’s condition was “very concerning.”

On October 3, Trump tweeted from Walter Reed, lauding the staff at the facility. Credit: Yasmine El-Sabawi via Storyful